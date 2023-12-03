JD McDonagh doesn’t want to be the only member of The Judgment Day without championship gold around his waist.

During a recent appearance on the Irish Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview, McDonagh spoke about having his sights set on a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

“Oh believe me, that hasn’t been lost on me and they all have mentioned it and I think that’s the next milestone for me,” McDonagh said. “I wanna make sure everyone in the Judgement Day are dripped out with Gold.”

Check out the complete JD McDonagh interview from the Irish Wrestling Podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.