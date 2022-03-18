Jeff Hardy made an appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what happened on his last night in WWE. Hardy was sent home after working a house show in Edinburg, Texas last December. Hardy made his exit through the crowd before the match ended. Some fans are fearing Hardy might’ve relapsed. That wasn’t the case as he passed a drug test. After he refused to go to rehab, WWE released him.

“Certain things happen for a reason. Subconsciously, that was one of the smartest, maybe the smartest things I have ever done, guided by something higher than me.” He continued, “In WWE, it was like glimmers of hope, like, maybe I do still have something. The last glimmer of hope was the Survivor Series, which was really good. It came down to me and Seth Rollins. The crowd was so behind me. I felt like one of the most popular baby faces in WWE because the crowd was so with me.” “Then there’s other times I just felt like a ghost roaming the halls and I’m like, ‘Why am I even here? I don’t feel important at all.’ But you know, I kept doing my deal. I just would show up and do whatever they wanted me to do. I’ve never been a politicker, so I don’t go out of my way to try to get a certain spot or achieve a certain status.”

He felt he was ready to go on that night in Texas and was willing to take the heat for going through the crowd.

“But yeah, just that night in Edinburgh, Texas for some reason, I finished my heat, you know, I took the heat, and I just said, ‘I’m ready to go.’ I went over the rail and disappeared into the crowd. Naturally, they think I took something like drugs or whatever, but I didn’t. I mean, if I was that bad, I should never have gone out there, is the way I see it. But yeah, I thought, ‘Man, that’s just another unpredictable thing that I can do and I’ll get away with it. But it was more serious than that.” “But again, it was one of the smartest things I’ve ever done because everything worked out so perfectly, mainly because my first day in AEW I felt valuable for the first time. Just you know, the care and love that I was shown. I felt like I was where I was supposed to be. I just got chills thinking about that. In WWE, I just felt like they were just going to keep me there to sell more action figures. That’s one of the things that I put so much love and joy into is painting my face. When I see that comes out and be immortalized in an action figure, I’m like, ‘Man, that’s why I do this. This is so cool.’ So that’s one thing I’m super excited about here in AEW is my first action figure with the face paint, and it’s like, okay, it’s here. This is exactly where I’m supposed to be right now.“

