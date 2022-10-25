Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.

“Bob was a regional, a territory superstar, but he was like a megastar. He was a Hulk Hogan. He was a Stone Cold [Steve Austin.] He was a John Cena of the territories. He was so good at his trade, at his craft. “He could talk them into the building like none other. He looked great. He worked out, daily into his late, late, late, late years. Until he got really sick, he was in the gym. He took care of his body. He worked his a** off. He was just a megastar.” “He was box office, and at the end of the day, that is what the industry is about. You can be a good in-ring performer, you can have a great promo skill. You can do this and that. In this era, you can have all kind of five-star accolades. Bullet drew money, and that’s the most important thing at the end of the day. Bullet put butts in seats.”

