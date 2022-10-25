AAA has issued a statement on Laredo Kid following his emergency surgery this week.

As noted, a message was posted to Laredo’s official Instagram account on Monday, noting that he was taken to the hospital following his match against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on Sunday evening in the finals of the AAA Showcenter Tournament. Laredo also wrestled earlier in the night, defeating Villano V Jr. and Toscano in a Triple Threat to advance to the finals against Vikingo in a non-title bout. The Instagram message included a photo of Laredo’s midsection bandaged up, and it was said that the recovery time for Laredo is unknown due to the severity of what happened, but it was indicated that he may be out for some time. Laredo was in good enough condition to pose for a title photo after the show, seen here.

In an update, AAA issued a statement on Laredo and noted that he was taken to a local hospital following severe abdominal pain. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition, under medical supervision.

Below is AAA’s full tweet and their translated statement:



“At the end of our event Campeonato Showcenter on October 23, 2022, Laredo Kid was attended to by medical personnel upon presenting severe abdominal pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be looked at and to find a diagnosis.



After midnight on Monday, October 24, he underwent surgery with positive results.



He is currently stable and under medical supervision.



We will continue to provide updated information as we receive it from his doctors.”



Laredo was booked for AAA’s next show in the United States on Saturday, December 3, from Tempe, Arizona, but his status for that event is now up in the air. Laredo last wrestled for Impact Wrestling at the October 8 tapings, working the X-Division 6-Way Scramble, which aired on October 13.

Comunicado oficial #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide. 24 de octubre del 2022. pic.twitter.com/MQJgGVf68f — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 24, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.