WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Fightful Select to promote the launch of his new “My World” podcast. Jarrett noted that the podcast project had been on the table before, but he wasn’t quite ready for it, but thought now was the perfect time.

Jarrett said he’s already had conversations on how to expand his brand, including ideas on future touring and the like.

One topic from the interview, which will be released soon, was WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage working for TNA years ago. Jarrett said this was more of the connection his own father, Jerry Jarrett, had with Randy and his own father, Angelo Poffo, that ended up making the deal happen.

While Jarrett and Savage were in the same locker rooms often, Jarrett said they never ended up being that close or working together in extended programs. As a result, Jerry’s relationship with the Savage/Poffo family played an integral role in bringing Savage to TNA.

After finishing up with WCW in 2000, Savage returned to pro wrestling at TNA’s Victory Road 2004 pay-per-view, confronting Jarrett. He then appeared on the November 19 Impact episode to confront WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Savage led a group attack on the heels the next week, and then wrestled his last match at Turning Point 2004 in early December, teaming with Jeff Hardy and current RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles to defeat Hall, Nash and Jarrett. Savage left TNA later that week after reportedly disagreeing with a pitched main event for Jarrett’s NWA World Heavyweight Title at Final Resolution.

Below is video of Savage in TNA:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.