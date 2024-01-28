Jelly Roll has returned to the WWE Universe!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show took place prior to the premium live event this evening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. and featured a special guest.

That special guest is a former recent guest of WWE programming, Jelly Roll.

The music artist joined Jackie Redmond, Booker T and Wade Barrett on the official pre-show for the first WWE premium live event of the year.

Jelly Roll spoke with the panelists about his excitement being at the show and discussed his recent appearance on WWE programming, which saw him get physically involved. He also touched on the chances of him turning up in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Check out footage of Jelly Roll’s appearance on the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show below.