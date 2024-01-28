Collision goes head-to-head with the Royal Rumble tonight, so let’s see how AEW stacks up

Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Komander

Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Trios Elimination Cage Match: FTgaRcia vs. House of Black

AEW Collision 1/27/24

Live from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana! Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone,

Match #1. Blackpool Combat Club vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Joined in progress for me, as Taylor attacks Moxley on the outside. Claudio misses a running European uppercut and gets sent into the front row. Moriarty wraps Moxley hand around the guard rail and Taylor leg drops Claudio on the apron! Claudio blocks a suplex from Taylor and responds with one of his own! All muscle by Claudio. Moxley gets the hot tag and lays into Moriarty with right hands and kicks. Running knee strike by Moxley and an X-Plex. Moxley mounts Moriarty and bites his head in the corner. A big boot to Taylor but Moriarty kicks the injured hand. Moriarty looks for a missile dropkick but Claudio pushes Moxley out of the way and swings Moriarty! Taylor and Claudio exchange clotheslines. Moriarty with a Gedo Clutch that gets two. Cutter out of nowhere by Moxley! Two count. Moriarty snaps the fingers on the left hand! Taylor is here but Claudio grabs the right hand. European uppercut and the Hart Attack by the BCC! Wrist trapped stomps to the face of Taylor and Moxley locks in a rear naked choke. Taylor stands with it and falls back, crushing Moxley, but Moxley holds on! Taylor goes to sleep!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***. Crowd seems hot tonight and they love Moxley and company. All for seeing more STP on my TV, even if it’s in a losing effort.

Match #2. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Komander

Bunch of pinning attempts to start, as Cassidy bails to the outside to catch his breath. Back inside the ring and a Gory Special by Komander, but Cassidy pocket hands out of it. Stalemate. Both men tease dives and Komander back handsprings as Cassidy slides in. Satellite DDT by Cassidy is blocked, but the Stundog Millionaire isn’t. Now Cassidy hits the Satellite DDT as Komander rolls out of the ring. The Undisputed Kingdom has arrived. Back breaker by Cassidy. Cassidy looks for the Liontamer but Komander bridges out. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Cassidy. Cassidy bounces Komander’s head off the turnbuckles a bunch and now Komander hits a Satellite DDT of his own. Both men exchange chops and Cassidy delivers some Orange Kicks in the corner. Springboard twisting Destroyer off the middle rope by Komander! Double knee lung blower by Komander gets a two. Frog splash off the top by Komander! Two count. Cassidy counters a submission with a cradle for two. Komander charges and Cassidy counters with Beach Break! Two count. Both guys up top now as Cassidy walks the ropes to center ring, and Komander walks the ropes and hits a diving Frankensteiner! Two count. Komander on the top rope now as Cassidy rolls out the far side. Komander doesn’t care so he walks the ropes and takes out both Taven and Bennett. Komander rolls back in the ring and Cassidy drills him with the Orange Punch!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/2. These two work really well together and put on a fun match here. Komander has seemingly toned down his offense, making his rope walking far more impactful when he does it.

In the back, Daniel Garcia is shown laid out.

Toni Storm won’t be able to watch Mariah May’s match tonight because she had to put down some racehorses in Louisiana. Ah ha, I knew it.

Match #3. Lady Frost vs. Mariah May

Both women exchange hard strikes as Frost handsprings over May and catches her with a flipping neckbreaker. Two count. Shotgun dropkick by May in return. May in control throughout the PIP, putting the boots to Frost outside the ring and running her into the guardrail as we go to a full commercial. German suplex by May but Frost is up and delivers a German suplex of her on and WOW that was a ROUGH landing for May. Spinning Air Raid Crash by Frost! Two count. Frost runs into a boot by May, who comes off the top with a shotgun dropkick. May misses a charge in the corner and Frost responds with a rising kick. Handspring into a cannonball by Frost! Frost looks for Frostbite but May is there and follows her up top. May hits a high kick and carries Frost off the top in a fireman’s carry… Mayday! That’ll do it.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating: **3/4. This didn’t get enough time and there was a commercial in the middle of it, but this ruled. These two women beat the heck out of each other and the fans loved it. Great stuff.

Swerve chooses Hangman’s opponent for Dynamite, and that man is Toa Leona.

Hangman says he doesn’t want to tell Swerve who it is, but he’s going to have to wait the whole f’n show to find out. Okay Hangman, we see you.

Match #4. Willie Mack vs. Eddie Kingston

High angle brainbuster by Mack out of nowhere! Larait and a standing moonsault by Mack! Two count. Kingston fires back with chops and a huge boot to the face. Hard chops by Kingston and Mack ducks a clothesline, redirects, and hits a running shining wizard. Kingston is down in the corner and Mack looks for a running cannonball but Kingston moves. Exploder by Kingston gets two. Kingston looks for a Saito but Mack blocks it. HUGE sit-out powerbomb by Mack! Kingston’s head snaps off the mat and Mack gets a two count. Both men exchange brutal chops in center and Mack hits a headbutt. Both guys look for enziguiris but Mack connects. Mack goes up top for the Six Star Frog Splash but Kingston gets the knees up! Spinning back fist by Kingston and this one is over!

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***. This was a sprint from start to finish. No rest, big moves, that mattered.

Danielson’s music hits as Kingston walks to the back and both men stare each other down.

Match #5. Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata

Yes kicks in the corner and a headlock suplex. Knuckle lock now as both men struggle for control. Arm breaker by Nagata. Both guys head to the outside now as Nagata hammerlocks the arm of Danielson and sends him into the ring post. Nagata with a kimura now inside the ring but Danielson pushes him back to the corner. Mounted punches in the corner by Danielson but Nagata grabs the arm and brings him down to the mat. Hard round kicks by Nagata but Danielson responds with some of his own. Danielson wraps Nagata’s knee around the middle rope and delivers three running dropkicks to it. Danielson now pulls Nagata’s legs around the ring post and wraps the knee around it a few times. Shotgun dropkick off the top by Danielson. Hammer and anvil elbows by Danielson but Nagata traps the injured arm he’s been working on. Danielson looks for an overhand right but Nagata catches the arm and sends Danielson over with an exploder suplex. Danielson tries to fire back with European uppercuts and Nagata delivers some forearms. Nagata grabs a hold of Danielson’s right arm and brings him to the mat before locking in the crossface. Danielson is in trouble but grabs an ankle and sits out for a heel hook. Nagata eventually gets free but the knee is compromised. Kitchen sink by Nagata and a running boot in the corner. Nagata sets Danielson up on the top rope but Danielson headbutts Nagata once. Twice. Thre times. BLUE. JUSTICE. Elbows by Nagata and an avalanche exploder suplex! 2.99! Nagata Lock is in! Nagata transitions to the Fujiwara and the eyes are rolled back! Danielson’s toes barely touch the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Enziguiri to the arm by Nagata. Saito by Nagata but Danielson counters it with a knee. Dropkick to the injured knee and a dragon screw leg whip by Danielson! Both wrestlers go kick for kick in the middle of the ring! Danielson fakes going low and delivers a brutal high kick to Nagata! YES chants by Danielson and the Busaiku Knee finishes this one!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ****1/4. Man oh man did I love this one. Both wrestlers came in with a gameplan and stuck to it, and it played heavily into the match. Blue Justice is such a freaking legend and can turn out BANGERS at his age.

After the match

Brian Cage is in the back with Brian Cage. Cage says the FTW Championship wouldn’t have been relevant without him, and he’s tired of losing titles. Here’s Hook. Hook says anytime Cage wants a shot, to call him. Who betta than Hook? That’s Cage’s line, though.

Match #6. Serena Deeb vs. Robyn Renegade

Deeb rolls through a head lock takeover right into a single leg crab. “Welcome back” chants for Deeb. Drop step by Deeb right into a full nelson, but Renegade counters into one of her own. Diving clothesline by Deeb and an avalanche in the corner. Punt to the face by Deeb and a neckbreaker over the middle rope! Swinging neckbreaker by Deeb followed by the DeebTox. Serenity Lock by Deeb and that’ll do it.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Raing: NR. Absolute dominance.

Deeb takes the mic and says she’s been gone for fifteen months, and it feels damn good to be back. Deeb is back for a few reasons, firstly, to elevate the women’s division. Secondly, to put the wrestling back into All Elite Wrestling. Third, Deeb is back to become champion.

Match #7. Tios Elimination Cage Match: ftGarcia vs. House of Black