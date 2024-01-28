The first WWE premium live event of 2024 has arrived.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., the folks at Fightful Select have unveiled some backstage news and notes regarding the run sheet for tonight’s highly-anticipated show.

Featured below are a rundown of some of the news and notes related to tonight’s PLE.

– Petey Williams doesn’t have a referee assignment, but is at the show.

– Danilo Anfibio, Eddie Orengo, Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessika Carr have outside ref duties for the women’s Rumble.

– Rod Zapata, Shawn Bennett, Daphanie LaShaunn and Jessika Carr have outside ref duties for the men’s Royal Rumble.

– The match order was locked in well before today.

– The Women’s Rumble is listed for 55 minutes, the men’s for 60.

– Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens is listed as 18 minutes

– The WWE Title match is listed as 35 minutes.

– Rehearsals for the Royal Rumble were Thursday in Orlando, FL.

– A minimal stage with a dugout dogleg turn-ramp is seen in past rumbles is being used.

– Jimmy and Jey Uso were planned to kick off the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

