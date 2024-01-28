The first WWE premium live event of 2024 has arrived.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., the folks at Fightful Select have unveiled the producers who worked the four matches scheduled for the show.

TJ Wilson, Kenny Dykstra and Jason Jordan worked together to produce the Women’s Royal Rumble match, while Adam Pearce, Abyss and Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Royal Rumble bout,

Producing tonight’s WWE United States Championship showdown between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens is Shane “Hurricane” Helms, while Michael Hayes is producing the Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles Fatal-4-Way showdown for the WWE Universal Championship.

