WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/27/24

Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Florida

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Order Of Entrants + Eliminations

1.) Natalya was eliminated by Tegan Nox

2.) Naomi was eliminated by Jade Cargill

3.) Bayley

4.) Candice LeRae was eliminated by Damage CTRL

5.) Jordynne Grace was eliminated by Bianca BelAir

6.) Indi Hartwell was eliminated by Bayley

7.) Asuka was eliminated by Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

8.) Ivy Nile was eliminated by Nia Jax

9.) Katana Chance was eliminated by Nia Jax

10.) Bianca BelAir was eliminated by Bayley

11.) Kairi Sane was eliminated by Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

12.) Tegan Nox was eliminated by Bayley

13.) Kayden Carter was eliminated by Piper Niven

14.) Chelsea Green was eliminated by Becky Lynch

15.) Piper Niven was eliminated by Nia Jax

16.) Xia Li was eliminated by Nia Jax

17.) Zelina Vega was eliminated by Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

18.) Maxxine Dupri was eliminated by Bayley

19.) Nia Jax was eliminated by Jade Cargill

20.) Shotzi was eliminated by Nia Jax

21.) Becky Lynch was eliminated by Jade Cargill

22.) Alba Fyre was eliminated by Naomi

23.) Shayna Baszler was eliminated by Nia Jax

24.) Valhalla was eliminated by Nia Jax

25.) Mia Yim was eliminated by Nia Jax

26.) Zoey Stark was eliminated by Liv Morgan

27.) Roxanne Perez was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton

28.) Jade Cargill was eliminated by Liv Morgan

29.) Tiffany Stratton was eliminated by Bayley

30.) Liv Morgan was eliminated by Bayley

Winner: Bayley

Second Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight In A Fatal Four Way Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Knight starts bickering with Styles after the bell rings. The focus shifts to Reigns who’s smirking in the corner. Everybody is putting the boots to Reigns. Reigns gets treated like a punching bag. Knight is throwing haymakers at Styles. Knight with clubbing shoulder blocks. Knight with two haymakers. Styles ducks a clothesline from Knight. Styles with three knife edge chops. Styles slams Knight’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Orton uppercuts Reigns. Orton slams Reigns head on the steel ring steps. Knight clotheslines Styles. Knight dumps Styles out of the ring. Knight is dribbling Styles’ head on the announce table. Belly to Back Suplex Party. Knight with a gut punch. Knight dribbles Orton’s head on the announce table. Orton dodges The Running Boot. Orton with another Belly to Back Suplex on the announce table. Orton punches Reigns. Orton sends Reigns’ chest first into the ring steps. Orton rolls Reigns back into the ring. Orton delivers The Garvin Stomp. Orton clotheslines Reigns over the top rope. Styles with a chop/haymaker combination. Styles whips Orton into the turnbuckles. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Styles. Orton Powerslams Styles.

Knight holds onto the ropes. Knight with a Sliding Boot. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep to Reigns. Knight repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Knight knocks Styles off the ring apron. Reigns uppercuts Knight for a two count. Reigns tees off on Knight. Reigns kicks Styles off the apron. Knight kicks Reigns in the gut. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Reigns with repeated clotheslines in the corner. Reigns with a Leaping Clothesline. Reigns poses for the crowd. Reigns HeadButts Knight. Styles with a chop block. Styles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Reigns. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from Styles. Reigns with a Back Body Drop. Knight avoids The Superman Punch. Knight unloads a flurry of jabs. Knight clotheslines Reigns. Reigns reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight with a Leaping Clothesline. Knight drops Reigns with The DDT. Knight Powerslams Orton for a two count. Knight has Styles perched on the top turnbuckle. Orton punches Knight in the back. Orton whips Knight into the turnbuckles. Knight kicks Orton in the face. Knight with a Flying Bulldog. Knight with The Running SuperPlex to Styles.

Knight ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Knight nails Reigns with The BFT for a two count. Styles delivers The Phenomenal Blitz. Styles with The Ushigoroshi to Knight. Reigns uppercuts Styles. Styles ducks a clothesline from Reigns. Styles with The Pele Kick. Styles hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Orton kicks Knight in the gut. Orton with The Draping DDT. Styles rocks Orton with a forearm smash. Styles goes for The Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton counters with The RKO. Orton drops Knight with The RKO. Reigns goes for The Superman Punch, but Orton counters with The RKO for a two count. Solo Sikoa pulls the referee out of the ring. Sikoa stacks Knight on top of Orton. Sikoa dishes out Two Samoan Spikes. Sikoa goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Styles ducks out of the way. Styles connects with The Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. Styles delivers multiple chair shots. Orton with the greco roman eye poke. Orton uppercuts Styles to the floor. Reigns Spears Orton. Orton wisely exits the ring. Knight with a Belly to Back Slam. Knight with a Running Elbow Drop. Reigns denies The BFT. Reigns with The Superman Punch. Reigns plants Styles with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns via Pinfall

Third Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens For The WWE United States Championship

Paul wants Owens to shake his hand. Owens kicks Paul in the gut. Owens unloads a flurry of chops. Owens repeatedly stomps on Paul’s chest. Paul regroups on the outside. Paul kicks Owens in the gut. Owens tosses Paul around the ringside area. Owens with a blistering chop. Owens slams Paul’s head on the ring apron. Owens ducks a clothesline from Paul. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Senton Splash for a one count. Owens tugs on Paul’s hair. Owens delivers another chop. Owens with a Release German Suplex. Paul exits the ring. Paul drives Owens back first into the ring apron. Paul attacks the right hand of Owens. Owens clotheslines Paul. Owens with a Running Senton Splash on the floor. Owens is lighting up Paul’s chest. Paul stomps on the right hand of Owens. Paul with The Slingshot Pescado. Paul drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Paul repeatedly slams the right hand of Owens against the steel ring post. Paul sends Owens shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Paul with a Flying Crossbody Block. Paul with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Paul applies The Kimura Lock. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Paul. Paul applies The Octopus Stretch. Paul with The Kitchen Sink. Paul continues to attack the right hand of Owens. Owens fish hooks Paul. Paul with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Paul with repeated uppercuts. Paul poses for the crowd. Paul with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Owens slaps Paul in the chest. Paul wraps the right hand of Owens around the middle rope. Paul with a Running Boot. Paul uses the middle rope to choke Owens. Owens avoids The 619. Owens with an Inside Out Lariat. Owens goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Paul gets his knees up in the air. Paul with two uppercuts. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Paul. Owens with The Pumphandle Ushigoroshi. Owens with three knife edge chops. Owens repeatedly stomps on Paul’s chest. Owens with Two Running Cannonball Strikes. Owens with The Frog Splash for a two count. Owens goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Paul gets his knees up in the air.

Paul goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Owens ducks out of the way. Owens rakes the eyes of Paul. Paul slams Owens head on the top rope. Paul drops Owens with The Buckshot Lariat. Paul with a Flying Splash for a two count. Paul uppercuts Owens. Paul puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Paul goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens counters with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Paul denies The Stunner. Paul punts the right hand of Owens. Paul goes for The One Lucky Punch, but Owens counters with a SuperKick. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Paul lands back on his feet. Paul denies another Stunner. Paul delivers The One Lucky Punch. The referee has ejected one of Paul’s entourage members from the ringside area. Paul dives over Owens. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory get in the way of the security team. Theory gives Paul the brass knuckles. Owens rolls Paul over for a two count. Owens rips off the brass knuckles. Owens floors Paul with The One Lucky Punch. The referee, however, saw Owens using the brass knuckles which forced the disqualification. After the match, Owens attacks Paul from behind. Owens throws Paul into the ring steps. Owens PowerBombs Paul through the announce table.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul via Disqualification

Fourth Match: The 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

The Order Of Entrants + Eliminations

