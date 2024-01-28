Are you ready?

Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to know!

The WWE executive appeared on-camera to close out the official pre-show for the first WWE premium live event of the year, as he spoke with Kayla Braxton backstage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. to finish up the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Kickoff Show.

Braxton asked “The Game” what is special about tonight, to which he said everything is special about tonight. He then talks about the road to WrestleMania 40 beginning tonight. He finishes with his D-X catchphrase, “Are you ready? No, no, no … are … you … ready?!”