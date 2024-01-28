Two years in a row!

For the second year in a row, the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event kicked off with the surprise entrance of Pat McAfee to the commentary desk to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the call for the show.

This year, however, Cole admitted on the broadcast that he knew of the plans for McAfee ahead of time.

McAfee joined Cole and Graves on the call for the entire show this evening inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.