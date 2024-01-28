“FEEL THE GLOW!”

Former WWE Superstar Naomi returned as the second entrant in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match, which she kicked off with Natalya inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night.

After Nattie came out as the first entrant, the former TNA Knockouts Champion made her entrance to her old WWE theme and hit the ring as Naomi to start off the bout.

The broadcast trio of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee spoke about Naomi’s surprise return, and even acknowledged her past in TNA Wrestling while away from WWE.