The Women’s Royal Rumble kicked off with a couple of surprise entrants early on.

As noted, former TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity Fatu returned as Naomi in the number two spot in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

In at the number five spot was another surprise entrant, the reigning and defending TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Grace came out with her belt on, and was acknowledged by the broadcast as the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion.

The commentators spoke about her defeating Naomi to win the title recently, just before the two hugged in the ring and then wildly slugged it out with each other.