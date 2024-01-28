As noted, TNA superstar and current Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was a special entrant in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble matchup.

According to Fightful Select, WWE contacted TNA this past weekend to inquire about Grace’s availability. The Juggernaut had a physical and blood work done on Monday, then flew to Florida Florida on Thursday to participate in rehearsals. WWE sources tell the publication that everyone on the TNA side was easy to work, including Grace. To clarify, she is still signed to TNA.

Grace isn’t the first surprise entrant that held the Knockouts Championship. Mickie James entered the 2022 Royal Rumble holding the Knockouts Title.

Grace did fairly well before eventually being eliminated by Bianca Belair.

The WWE Royal Rumble is currently ongoing.