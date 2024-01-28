R-Truth had a quick, and as always, unusual night on Saturday.

At least so far!

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 show kicked off with the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which featured R-Truth mistakenly coming out as an entrant during Valhalla’s spot in the bout.

R-Truth rolled into the ring, looked confused and asked why there’s only women in the ring, before being thrown back out in 13 seconds by Nia Jax.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and informed Truth that he was out because this was a Women’s Royal Rumble, and that Valhalla was in.

Unfortunately for Valhalla, due to the confusion, she finally entered the ring only to be thrown out in 5 seconds, to tie the all-time record by Chelsea Green for shortest appearance in a Women’s Rumble bout.