“THAT CHICK” has arrived.

Former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night.

The highly-touted signing by WWE made her debut as the number 28 entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Cargill hit the ring to a sustained roar from the WWE Universe before hitting some power spots on Nia Jax and ultimately eliminating her from the match.