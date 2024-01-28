She’s back!
Former women’s champion Liv Morgan made her first appearance on WWE programming in months on Saturday night.
Morgan made her return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, coming in at the final number 30 spot in the bout that kicked off Saturday night’s WWE premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.
Liv Morgan has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury several months ago.
LIV MORGAN IS BACK!@YaOnlyLivvOnce returns in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match as the surprise number 30 entrant! pic.twitter.com/WU563qBU0C
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024