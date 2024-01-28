Bayley is headed to WrestleMania.

The Damage CTRL member lasted 1 hour, 3 minutes and 3 seconds to set a new record in the Women’s Royal Rumble, according to Michael Cole on the broadcast.

With the win, Bayley will now move on to challenge either her fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship or Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.