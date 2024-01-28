What did Paul “Triple H” Levesque think of the Women’s Royal Rumble match outcome on Saturday night?

Let’s find out!

The WWE executive took to X after the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event opening contest, which saw Damage CTRL’s Bayley emerge victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Bayley out-lasted 29 other WWE Superstars, and even the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who appeared as a surprise in the match along with the debuting Jade Cargill, multiple NXT Superstars and even the returning Naomi.

After the bout, Triple H took to social media and shared a photo of himself with Bayley backstage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. shortly after her big win, which reserves her a spot in a championship match at WrestleMania 40 later this year.

“She fought for a record-setting 63 minutes and 3 seconds …. and now, Philadelphia is calling her,” wrote Triple H. “Congratulations to 2024 Royal Rumble Match winner, Bayley! #WrestleMania.”