CMLL’s top stars are going to be competing on the February 2nd AEW Rampage.

AEW announced this evening that Mistico, Mascara Dorado, Hechicero and Volador Jr. will all be in action on the show, which takes place this Friday in New Orleans.

-Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)