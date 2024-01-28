Swerve Strickland has named Adam Page’s opponent for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The Mogul Embassy leader revealed that the Gates of Agony’s Tia Liona will be taking on The Hangman this week in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Page told Swerve that he will have to wait “the whole F’n show” before he finds out his opponent, a nod to Rob Van Dam, although that is not confirmed.

It looks like Swerve Strickland has made his choice for who faces “Hangman” Adam Page this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/6FjUSH0DkP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024

"Hangman" Adam Page has a message for Swerve Strickland after finding out who his opponnent for his Dealer's Choice Match is on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Cbmlzh2mOx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/31 DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Adam Page vs. Toa Liona (Dealer’s Choice: Swerve Strickland chooses match for Page)

-Swerve Strickland vs. TBD (Dealer’s Choice: Adam Page chooses match for Swerve)

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie