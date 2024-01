WWE’s first premium live event of 2024 was a big one.

A record-setting big one.

Samantha Irvin announced prior to the main event of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. that WWE set a new attendance record for the venue with the PLE.

The company announced a live attendance of 48,044 fans, which they declared a new record for the venue.