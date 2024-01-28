“The Final Boss” has returned!

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 went down on Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. and featured many surprises.

In addition to the many women’s surprise entrants we reported earlier this evening, the Men’s Royal Rumble got the surprise entrants off to an early start as well.

After Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso kicked things off at entry numbers one and two, Grayson Waller came out as the third entrant. The fourth entrant saw the first of many additional surprises on Saturday night, as former AEW star Andrade made his way out with his mask on.

He took the mask off for a sustained roar and loud “Welcome back!” chant as he settled into the ring and got to work.

After Andrade was a debuting Royal Rumble entrant, former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes, who came in at number five.

4️⃣ ANDRADE IS BACK!!! #RoyalRumble | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/QI0xCUsyGI — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 28, 2024