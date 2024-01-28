Sami Zayn is back!

The popular WWE Superstar made his return for the first time in a few months at the first WWE premium live event of 2024 on Saturday night.

Zayn made his return as the 30th and final entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Sami was last seen on WWE TV being savagely attacked by Drew McIntyre, who ended up eliminating him from the Rumble bout to be one of the final four members in the bout.