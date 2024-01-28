He did it!

“The American Nightmare” will be going to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in April to “finish the story.”

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble for the second year in a row, marking the first time in 25 years someone has accomplished that feat.

Rhodes last eliminated CM Punk in the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

With the win, Rhodes pointed to the WrestleMania sign hanging in the building and then the show went off the air as he and Roman Reigns, who was in a luxury box in the crowd, stared each other down.

CODY WENT BACK TO BACK! #RoyalRumble | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/jZnG8V5zw4 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 28, 2024

HE DID IT! HE ACTUALLY DID IT! #RoyalRumble | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/WeyWQ6Hniq — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 28, 2024

CODY JUST POINTED AT ROMAN!!! REMATCH INCOMING!!!#RoyalRumble | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/UHwTEzFj3n — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) January 28, 2024