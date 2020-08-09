Jim Cornette Reviews Chris Jericho/Orange Cassidy Debate, 12-Man Tag Team Match

Jim Cornette has never been one to mince words regarding his true feelings on All Elite Wrestling. On the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, Corny gave his review on a bevy of segments from this past weeks AEW Dynamite, including the highly popular Chris Jericho/Orange Cassidy Debate and The 12-Man Tag Team Match. The highlights are transcribed below, there were a few expletives that were expressed during this review, so I decided to leave most of those out.

The Chris Jericho/Orange Cassidy Debate

“Pockets (Cassidy) told Jericho with a straight face that next week would be the biggest match in Chris Jericho’s life. And a bunch of people, well, not a bunch of people because there’s not a bunch of people at home watching this, less than a million, three quarters of them looked at each other and said, wait a minute, he wrestled The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker, and next week is going to be the biggest match of his life? This is why they’re going to get free TV viewers, and they’re going to get their devoted fan base from the basement and nobody else is going to watch it because it’s just so, honestly, an insult to your intelligence.

People are instantly going, okay, I don’t believe anything else anybody on this program ever says, because that’s just patently on the face it, ludicrous. And then the more the announcers try to back that up, then the less faith the people have in the announcers, unless they believe what the announcers say. And that’s the reason why you hired, Jim Ross, because he’s the one voice in wrestling that people believe, and now all he’s doing is waiting to pitch to the picture in picture because it’s the most exciting part of the night, because you’re embarrassing him to say anything else because of the substandard talent that’s on this program that he’s having to call. This left me feeling sad for Chris Jericho like I would’ve for the poor Bela Lugosi in an Ed Wood feature, except those actually stood the test of time and have entertained a number of people over the years.”

12-Man Tag Team Match

“They left three baby faces with six heels, so that they could all do their high school cheerleading moves, again, over and over. And then all six of The Dork Order tagged themselves in, all at the same time, did you see that? So, they allegedly have tagged every single member of the team in, legally, like that’s ever been a thing that is possible to do or has ever been done before or can be done, you f’ing nitwits. Never has this much green, subpar, untrained, outlaw looking, mud show talent been in the same match together on a national television cable network. Then complete scrambled eggs, it was like they found 10 guys off the street and said, there’s a ring, go do a bunch of wrestling moves to each other as best you can, you’ve seen them on TV.

Road Warrior Buck (Matt Jackson) made a comeback and beat up all the heels. And then Page came back out, right then, so Road Warrior Buck, after he’s already demolished everyone could tag him and Page made a comeback on everybody. I wrote this in capital letters, I SWEAR TO GOD, BORING BRODIE SAT OUTSIDE WATCHING EVERYTHING THAT WAS BEING DONE IN A TRANCE, WAITING FOR HIS SPOT FOR WHAT LOOKED LIKE FIVE MINUTES, JUST SITTING THERE ON THE STAIRS, WATCHING. Everything going on in the ring, not even trying to sell, like, I can’t get back in like the rest of the idiots do or whatever. They just all sit there now on the outside on the floor. You got a 12-Man Tag for half the f’ing thing, there wasn’t a goddamn soul standing on the apron of the ring. Two guys were in the ring and everybody else was laying around, hiding, because it wasn’t their spot, yet.”

The full uncensored episode is embedded down below. Transcript credit to @TheHootsPodcast

Checkout Episode 217 of The Hoots Podcast