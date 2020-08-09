NJPW Crowns New Six-Man Tag Champions At Summer Struggle Event

This morning’s NJPW Summer Struggle main event saw the CHAOS faction square off against one another to crown new IWGP NEVER Six-Man tag team champions. Top company star Kazuchika Okda teamed with Toru Yano and SHO to battle Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI. After a wild back and forth matchup, Ishii, Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI would best their CHAOS brothers to become new champions of the division.

after over 12 years and on the 1260th time to answer the bell… He has kept standing up and now he can call himself a champion! Congratulations @YOSHIHASHICHAOS!#njpw #njsst pic.twitter.com/WiNvRwMbCD — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 9, 2020

This concludes NJPW’s six-man tag tournament, which was run due to the current IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental EVIL turning his back on his LIJ faction to join the Bullet Club. He would vacate the six-man belts later on.