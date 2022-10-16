Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the legendary announcer stated that he thinks Eddie Guerrerro is the best in-ring performer of all-time.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had great matches, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], with so many different guys in WWE when I was there. When I brought him in there, he had been waiting for this opportunity. He was hungry, he was angry, he’s p*ssed off all the time because he thought he had to wait too long to get his break, and I can’t disagree with that.”