Jim Ross On Shawn Michael’s Unprofessional Conduct During The Wrestlemania 12 Main Event

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on HBK telling Earl Hebner to get Bret Hart out of his ring after he won the title at Wrestlemania 12. Ross spoke on HBK giving Bret stiff shots towards the end and commended Hart for handling the issue like a professional. Here’s what he had to say:
No one was happy that Bret was so distressed. Certainly Shawn saying what he said to Earl Hebner the referee was uncalled for. It was immature. It didn’t show the respect of the guy who just put the title on you. I didn’t like that part of it now that I’m reading about it and hearing about it. Unnecessary. It just showed, Shawn was a very, again, we said earlier, 30 years old, top of the world, he’s got that attitude, and you can either love and embrace that attitude, that I’m the best ever, and I’m the right guy for this role, I want to bring sizzle which Bret Hart didn’t in Shawn’s view. So it doesn’t shock me to hear this, but it’s still disconcerting, it was very ill timed. And the sensitivities of Bret, Bret took great pride in being the top guy.
Shawn’s lucky that, if he’s throwing those potatoes as Bret wrote in his book, which I have no reason to doubt, he’s just very lucky that Bret didn’t retaliate, because Shawn could not handle Bret in that type of world. It showed great character and integrity by Bret Hart to not lose his cool when he’s getting stiffed.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: 411Mania.
