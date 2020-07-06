Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he sees the value in the new deal that the WWE gave to The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

They were hiring every piece of talent they could hire because speculation said they didn’t want them to go to AEW.

At the end of the day, Vince’s net worth is a little over 2 billion and Mr. Khans net worth is 8.2 billion, so you don’t want to see who has the biggest bank account, that would be silly.

Undertaker is not signing a 15 year deal to wrestle. That’s not the deal, he’s signed because he’s earned a retirement and he’s a great asset in every phase to the company. WWE has never had anybody that’s more respected universally in the company and their fan base than Mark Callaway.

You don’t want to take a chance that you don’t have him at your disposal for whatever you need him to do, and most of that does not include him getting back in the ring and wrestling. You don’t want to lose that guy. There’s so many things Undertaker can do for the WWE positively without ever putting his ring gear on again that makes him a good investment. Can you imagine the value The Undertaker is going to have at the performance center when he goes to teach these kids? Are you kidding me?