Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke on why he sees the value in the new deal that the WWE gave to The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:
They were hiring every piece of talent they could hire because speculation said they didn’t want them to go to AEW.
At the end of the day, Vince’s net worth is a little over 2 billion and Mr. Khans net worth is 8.2 billion, so you don’t want to see who has the biggest bank account, that would be silly.
Undertaker is not signing a 15 year deal to wrestle. That’s not the deal, he’s signed because he’s earned a retirement and he’s a great asset in every phase to the company. WWE has never had anybody that’s more respected universally in the company and their fan base than Mark Callaway.
You don’t want to take a chance that you don’t have him at your disposal for whatever you need him to do, and most of that does not include him getting back in the ring and wrestling. You don’t want to lose that guy. There’s so many things Undertaker can do for the WWE positively without ever putting his ring gear on again that makes him a good investment. Can you imagine the value The Undertaker is going to have at the performance center when he goes to teach these kids? Are you kidding me?
Credit: Grilling JR. H/T WrestlingInc.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE Renames Extreme Rules Pay Per View Once Again
- New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions
- Konnan Talks About CM Punk Negotiating With AEW: “He Was Asking For Too Much”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?