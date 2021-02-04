During the latest episode of “Grilling Jr,” Jim Ross talked about Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title main eventing WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

Originally, Steve Austin vs. The Rock was supposed to headline the show, but after Austin had to be rushed to the hospital the night before the show, plans changed. That’s been documented before. The interesting part of Ross’ story was how Austin and Rock weren’t happy about it.

Here is what he had to say:

“They (Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar) closed WrestleMania XIX. That wasn’t the plan. They closed the show because Austin, the night before, spent the night in the hospital. Even though he demanded that he was ok to work and the doctors cleared him, we were worried that he and Rock, the third match between the two, might not be what they were looking for based on Steve’s condition. We switched that around. That did not make The Rock or Austin happy. There’s something about closing the show.”

