The injured Jimmy Uso has been announced for the special Clash of Champions edition of WWE’s The Bump, which will air on the WWE Network at 4pm ET this Sunday. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will also appear.

Kayla Braxton was off The Bump today, but she will be back for Sunday’s special episode.

We'll see you SUNDAY at 4pm ET for a special #WWEClash of Champions edition of #WWETheBump! And yes, @KaylaBraxtonWWE will be back with us! 😊 pic.twitter.com/0CChYOrAU9 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 23, 2020

