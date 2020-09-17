NXT UK star Jinny recently spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of the brand’s return to action from the COVID-19 shutdown. Highlights from the interview, including how she feels her WWE run has gone so far and how she continued training during the pandemic, can be found below.

On NXT UK’s restart following the pandemic:

It was great being back. Anyone who’s a wrestler will say the same thing as me. Being away for a week or two weeks if you’re on holiday is fine, but being away for that long from your second home, you miss it so much. So, just being back and being back at BT Studios, the new home for NXT UK, is absolutely fantastic. It’s taken NXT UK to a whole new level. This is definitely an exciting time, and almost, in a way, it makes you appreciate the break we’ve had because the relaunch is going to be absolutely fantastic. But as you said, the production team did do such a good job as well and producing content with the Hidden Gems, so it was nice to make sure that the audience and the fans didn’t forget who we were, and we took them on a little bit of a journey. But now that we’re back, we’re back and bigger than ever, and it’s going to be absolutely amazing.

On their new BT Sport home venue:

We always have to play it by ear regarding the current circumstances – when fans are going to be allowed to be back in, how long it’s going to take. At the moment, it’s just fantastic being back. The video that Triple H put out of the studios doesn’t do it any justice. It really doesn’t. It’s just so professional, and that’s what I mean by NXT UK being taken to a whole new level. It almost lights a fire under you because the production is exactly the same now as RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. We’re not just NXT UK – an additional brand. We’re NXT UK – another brand of WWE.

On her work in WWE so far:

So, I debuted for WWE back in 2017. I signed with them in May of 2018. Gosh, it was just so surreal. I remember being at WrestleMania Axxess, and it was myself versus Toni Storm, and it was just absolutely incredible. The most surreal thing that’s happened to me during that time is… It is working with Triple H. It is working with Shawn Michaels. It is being part of the company, working for the company that I grew up watching, and that made me fall in love with wrestling – so, every single day, it’s surreal. It’s my dream turned into reality. I really can’t put it into words.

How she continued training during the pandemic: