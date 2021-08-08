John Cena recently sat-down with Chris Hardwick on ID1OT to discuss the release of his new feature film, The Suicide Squad. During the interview the former 16-time world champion discussed his return to WWE, and reveals that he plans to continue wrestling until he feels he is “offending the customer.” Highlights from the interview are below.

How he will continue to wrestle until he feels he’s offending the customer:

Returning to WWE, it’s a brand new world. A new cast of characters, new direction with the company, new platforms, new environment. There is a challenge there. To challenge myself as a 44-year-old to go back, there is an Intrinsic challenge there, a set of circumstances. That’s a good challenge in many ways. My body could tell me after this extended stay, ‘dude, you’re done’ or it could tell me, ‘You’re so far from done it’s crazy.’ That’s another interesting conversation with myself. If physically, I’m slower, I’ve said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I’m offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don’t want to go out there and be like, ‘Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).

Says he plans to give it his all and full commit to this run:

I’m not into that because I know what it’s like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it’s a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it’s like, ‘You’re quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,’ then that’s a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, ‘let’s really commit to this thing and really go all in,’ that’s an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat.

