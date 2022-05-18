Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena says he hopes to be back to work for the company soon.

Cena recently spoke with Adam’s Apple about a potential return to the ring for WWE, and the upcoming 20th anniversary of his WWE TV debut in late June.

“I know in WWE years I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a pretty big thing,” Cena said. “And from a pretty storied class of folks: Batista, Randy Orton, Brock [Lesnar] who kind of all turned 20 this year. I’m aware that that’s coming around the corner and who knows?”

Cena continues to focus on his Hollywood career and said he doesn’t know when he will be back to work for WWE, but he’s hopes it’s soon as he has been gone for too long.

“There’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. So, I don’t know when I’ll be back but hopefully it’s soon. I’ve been gone for too long,” Cena added.

Cena’s WWE TV debut came on the June 27, 2002 edition of SmackDown. He lost an Open Challenge match to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle that night. There’s no word yet on if WWE will celebrate the milestone for Cena like they have with Brock Lesnar, Batista and RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton this year.

Cena has not worked a program since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career. Cena stated in a recent interview that he misses WWE and being a full-time performer.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE status. Below is his interview with Adam’s Apple:

