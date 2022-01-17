Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with ESPN’s Pardon My Take and discussed his social media accounts.

Cena is known to follow a large number of random people on Twitter and Instagram. He revealed why he follows so many:

“I use Twitter, I use Instagram. It’s tough to follow the timelines because of how many people I follow. But I am trying to learn more about the world. I just went into a rabbit hole following EDM dance culture and non-fungible tokens and also Twitch streamers, because I know nothing about any of these avenues of the world.

“Just like people may not know about WWE, like, ‘oh, isn’t that the fake stuff where this happens?’ But there’s fandom there and there’s passion there and performers and stories. A lot of times we’re explaining to people, ‘yo, check out how many people follow me. I am really glad to say that 364,000 people allow me to follow them, and I am learning a little bit about each and every person as I go.”

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.