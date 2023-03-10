Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena visited The Nightmare Factory on Thursday night.

The wrestling school owned by AEW’s QT Marshall tweeted about how Cena served as the guest speaker for their 9th training camp as the students prepare for their Showcase live event on March 23. WWE’s Cody Rhodes works as a trainer at the school.

“The [goat emoji] graces camp 9 as THE guest speaker!!!!!!! Thank you @JohnCena for coming to The Nightmare Factory @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall /// nobody better to fire them up for their showcase on 3/23 #respect #dothework THANK YOU,” they wrote.

Marshall and Cena appeared in the group photo seen below, but Rhodes did not.

Hunter Knott tweeted to thank Cena for the experience, writing, “What an absolutely incredible experience… Thank you @JohnCena for sharing your incredible knowledge with us. @QTMarshall @CodyRhodes @NF_Training”

The Nightmare Factory website once listed Rhodes and Marshall as co-owners, but now Rhodes is listed as just a coach/trainer.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Cena said to Rhodes on Monday’s RAW.

You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

