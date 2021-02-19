AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote tomorrow’s Bloodsport V pay per view, where the Purveyor of Violence will be taking on Davey Boy Smith Jr, a man who has yet to be defeated at these events. Full highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Bloodsport Pro-Wrestling at its best:

This is pro wrestling, exactly what f—— pro wrestling is supposed to be,” Moxley says. “No choreographed horses—, no frills, nothing that’s ironic. It’s hard-hitting wrestling, that’s Bloodsport.

Recalls watching Davey Boy Smith Jr. battle Karrion Kross at the first Bloodsport:

This is a destination for me,” Moxley says. “I wanted to do this while I was with WWE when I watched Harry Smith fight [Karrion] Kross [in April 2019]. That stood out to me, and even then, I thought Harry embodied that Bloodsport style.

Believes he can be the one to hand Smith his first Bloodsport loss:

This isn’t going to be a payday; this is going to be a moment,” Moxley says. “I can beat the guy that’s undefeated at Bloodsport, but I know he can beat me, too. Harry is legit, and I know he’s going in confident thinking he’s going to kick my ass. Maybe he will. But if that’s what he thinks he’s going to do, it’s going to be a long f—— night.

How Bloodsport reminds him of deathmatch wrestling:

Bloodsport reminds me of a deathmatch, even though it’s the complete opposite. It’s the attitude that feels the same. Bloodsport captures my spirit—we’re not there to do a dance routine; we’re two competitors laying it on the line, trying to hurt each other. This is the hardest-hitting wrestling on the planet. This is as serious as it gets in pro wrestling, and the vibe and attitude fits everything about me. And it’s even better because I get to go against Harry Smith, this brick s—house that’ll knock you in the dirt the first chance he gets.

Says he hopes to continue to improve on his resume of great matches:

I’m big game hunting,” Moxley says. “I am searching for the top opponents and the best experiences in the ring. Plus, I want to give back to the indies. Let’s put the spotlight on them, too. I want to be part of helping indie wrestling get back to where it was before this pandemic. And I am making up for a lot of lost time from my schedule in WWE, putting my body through a lot of abuse but without getting the return on the investment I wanted in terms of a body of work. I was able to connect with people all over the world, and I’m grateful for that, but now I get to make my highlight reel and make every match a memorable piece of work. AEW, New Japan and Bloodsport are the perfect place for me to do that.

On becoming a father: