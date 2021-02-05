AEW superstar and current IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley recently released a video interview with NJPW talking about his work with the Japanese company, and how he very much is still apart of their roster despite not being able to appear as much due to the ongoing pandemic. The Purveyor of Violence also discusses his feud with KENTA, and how he plans on giving him a fight at their upcoming NJPW Strong matchup.

Says that travel restriction stopped him from being able to leave a bigger mark in NJPW:

Obviously, all the travel restrictions and everything made everything weird this year, and that was very very frustrating because I had a lot of big plans. And I was very looking forward to really cementing my mark in New Japan and just staking my name in the ground more so in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

How he stays off social media but isn’t going to let people tarnish his accomplishments:

I lay low and don’t get involved in all speculation and trash talk. I stay off the Twitter and all that, but it’s not like I’m complete oblivious to everything these people are saying when they’re fighting for contracts to fight me and they’re talking about what they’re going to do to me and what they’re going to do with my belt that they don’t have that they’re talking about walking around with. You think I’m gonna let all that s**t slide? Some chickens are coming home to roost in New Japan Pro Wrestling regards to the United States Heavyweight Championship.

Says he’s very much still apart of NJPW:

I think I made my intentions clear at Wrestle Kingdom with the short message I had for the fans watching at Tokyo and watching around the world. All this craziness in the world that’s subsided in the past 10 months or whatever, I’m still very very much a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and will continue to be for as long as I damn well please, as much as I damn well please. And there ain’t anything that’s gonna change that. There ain’t anybody that decides that but me. I decided to bust out my New Japan track jacket for the day (he shows off the NJPW Lion mark on camera). I’ve been looking for an excuse to wear it. So I’m wearing the f**king track jacket. I’m still a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Calls KENTA an idiot and says that his briefcase is stupd:

You’re gonna have to beat me in the ring with your stupid briefcase. Walking around, you look like an idiot. The briefcase thing, it’s very 10 years ago. I don’t know why we’re still doing that. It’s an embarrassment really. Belts, shiny gold belts! That’s all that matters.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)