Jon Moxley reveals what Vince McMahon told him in their last conversation together.

The AEW superstar and current reigning International Champion spoke on this topic during his recent interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling. The Death Rider begins by discussing how much pride he takes in the work he has been doing in AEW, adding that McMahon told him he was taken for granted during his time in WWE.

I take a lot of pride in our work and our work ethic and the standard we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job. To be one of those guys that’s reliable, that’s always there, the downside is that it’s very easy to take you for granted. The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, he straight up told me, we took you for granted. It is a tough job because I got a lot of experience, a lot of stuff is very familiar to me and I’m comfortable doing stuff that a lot of other people may be intimated by.

Moxley would famously leave AEW in 2019 and join AEW at its inaugural Double or Nothing 2019 event. He has remained a top talent ever since, capturing the AEW world championship three times.

