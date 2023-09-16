The preliminary viewership numbers are in for the September 15th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SRS from Fightful, the episode drew 2.445 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 1.969 million. Out of the 2.445 million 834,000 hit the 18-49 demographic, a 36% increase from September 8th.

A big reason for the ratings jump is due to the rumored appeared of The Rock, who ended up on the show and even got physical with Austin Theory. John Cena was also heavily advertised and ran into his old rival backstage. You can read about the Great One’s full involvement on the show by clicking here.

Final ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in viewership and demo rating. Suffice to say, The Rock and Cena helped SmackDown to one of its biggest weekend wins yet.