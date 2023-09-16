Another big update on the status of The Dyad (aka Grizzled Young Veterans) in WWE.

The former NXT United Kingdom Tag Team Champions have both been campaigning to leave the company for some time and even requested their releases months ago. Multiple reports have since surfaced stating that they were finished as of two days ago. However, PW Insider has confirmed that the duo are still under contract with WWE until October 14th. The belief is that they will be leaving after that date.

The Dyad last wrestled against The Creed Brothers on NXT. They were involved with The Schism.