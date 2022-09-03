NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count program recently conducted an interview with JONAH, who spoke with the publication about a number of different topics, including some thoughts on his previous run in NXT, how he had to drop the North American title early, and how Triple H pushed for him to be on the main roster. Highlights can be found below.

Says he had to drop the NXT North American title because he thought he was being called up to the main roster:

“I was told that, ‘Hey, you’re being put forward to move up to Raw or SmackDown. I started doing some dark matches and it seemed like that was the way they were going. So, as a fail-safe for them, they took the North American Championship off of me, thinking that’s where I was heading, but didn’t work out that way.”

Says Triple H pushed for him to be on the main roster:

“I was put forward by Triple H himself saying, ‘This is a guy that’s ready for Raw or SmackDown. That’s what I was told was going to happen, and as we’ve seen since then, a lot of people do dark matches or have ‘Main Event’ tapings to do and stuff like that and then eventually move to the main roster.”

