IMPACT superstar and current Digital Media champion Jordynne Grace issued a series of tweets yesterday in response to WWE making another round of talent cuts despite huge increases in their quarterly profits.

Grace begins by writing, “It is very simple – watch and spend your money on something else. It’s just fucking ridiculous at this point.” When a fan wrote back saying that there are still members of the WWE roster they wanna support Graced responded with, “I guarantee that is going to change.”

Grace ended her rant by writing, “It’s one thing to not renew someone’s contract. It’s another thing to have someone uproot their entire lives, move to an unfamiliar area, and release them from their contract mere months into it. THAT’S what’s fucked up.”

