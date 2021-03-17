IMPACT wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke to Comicbook.com about a number of different subjects, including how well IMPACT treats the Knockouts division and her recent pairing with the legendary Jazz. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says IMPACT treats the women’s division better than any other company:

I think that they use their women better than anyone else, to be honest. I think that they showcase their women. Their women are frequently in main event matches and always on the Pay-Per-View. And they also use everyone. No one’s ever just standing on the sidelines. Everyone is always in some kind of storyline. So no one just sitting back and just kind of waiting around for their turn, which is what happens in a lot of companies. And maybe that’s because there’s so many women in general in those other companies. But Impact does a good job of using us all to the best of our abilities and to our strengths.

On her pairing with Jazz: