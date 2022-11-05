IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on Counted Out With Mike & Tyler, where the champ discussed a number of wrestling-related topics, including how she and her husband, former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham, want to start their own bodybuilding program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she and Gresham are thinking of starting a bodybuilding show together:

I’ve always wanted to be seen as a strong power wrestler and I wanna look the part. I feel like I did look the part a couple years ago but, I was a lot bulkier and I want to have visible muscles. Someone that I think looks incredible and I look up to her physique a lot is Jade Cargill. I think she looks just incredible and I’ve been thinking eventually, both me and my husband [Jonathan Gresham] have been talking about doing a bodybuilding show so I think that’s kind of our next goal is that we would love to get our pro cards in bodybuilding. So maybe, eventually that’ll happen. I’ve been telling him we need to enter a competition that’s not having us prep through the holidays because it’s already hard enough as it is without having to diet during Christmas and Thanksgiving. But hopefully at the beginning of next year, I’ll be in even better shape and I’ll be able to step on a stage.

On Mickie James becoming the grizzled veteran for women’s wrestling:

Well first of all, I think it’s important because Mickie [James] is — she’s older, she’s in her 40s and I think it’s extremely important for women’s wrestling, especially nowadays, to have the representation of someone who’s a veteran like that. It is extremely rare to be able to see women wrestle at the caliber she does at her age, just because, you know, we have kids, our bodies get beat up quicker and you have guys like PCO, you have 60 year old men out here and we don’t have the same representation in women so, I think it’s incredible that we have someone like her in the locker room who’s a veteran who is basically — I’ve always said to myself, oh, I’m gonna stop wrestling when I’m 30. That’s four years away. That’s likely not gonna happen and Mickie, I think she’s… don’t quote me, 42 maybe? And she’s still going and I’m like, well, maybe I have another decade or so left so she’s definitely someone I look up to in that regard.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)