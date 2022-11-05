MLW stars Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently joined the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, where the former tag champs discuss the upcoming A24 release The Iron Claw, a film starring Zac Efron that will portray the story of the Von Erich family. The brothers also comment on Efron’s incredible transformation as Kevin Von Erich, which got the A-lister trending online due to how big he got. Highlights from the interview are below.

Marshall gives his thoughts on the film, and how director Sean Durkin has been consulted with their father:

No [the Von Erich family is not part of The Iron Claw film]. They’re making the movie. My dad is a public figure so they’re making the movie but, the director, I believe, he’s been contacting my dad and they’ve been talking and stuff and apparently, he’s a lifelong fan and he loves my dad, he wants to tell the story right and so we’re just hoping for the best. They seem like really good people and stuff and so, we’ll see. You never know with movies… Just like my brother was saying, he’s so different. People that know him, that really know him, you’ll probably never meet anybody like him. Some people that don’t know him would assume that he’s this good-looking pretty boy, Hollywood guy but, he wasn’t at all… I think if it’s told right, it’s gonna be a really, really great movie and I mean, it could be so many things. Of course, a love story, of course it can be sad, you know? With the deaths and the brothers but if you look at my dad, it’s not a sad story after… He told us death can do two things to a man. It can harden you towards the world and make you hate everything or it can break you down and make you compassionate towards those who suffer and my dad is one of the most compassionate men that I’ve ever met, with my children, with all the nieces and nephews, with us.

Ross and Marshall joke about the photo that circulated online of star Zac Efron, who is playing Kevin Von Erich in the film:

Marshall: Dude, huge, I know [he said about the photo of Zac Efron on set of The Iron Claw]. My dad said, ‘All right man, relax. You’re looking too good’ [he laughed]. Ross: Yeah, he’s out there. Marshall: Might have to switch roles to uncle Kerry.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)