IMPACT Wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on ECW legend Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast to discuss her work in IMPACT, and how she believes her performance at the now famous ALL IN event helped her get signed. Highlights are below.

Says working ALL IN helped her get noticed by IMPACT:

I think IMPACT Wrestling noticed me from the AEW All In thing I did because really shortly after that, that’s when I got offered my contract. I mean, I would have said [All In] was a huge spotlight for me and then IMPACT would be like my big break.

Tommy Dreamer praises Grace’s work in IMPACT so far:

From creative and your agents, I know we want to have guys agent more of the girls’ matches, but we know we’re going to get this out of you, so it’s kudos for being that reliable, but I don’t want to say reliable, [I’d say] ‘that good.’ You’re always having good matches, you’ve had one hell of a run in IMPACT Wrestling and you’re always doing something storyline-wise, in the ring-wise, that wouldn’t happen if you were a shitty wrestler.

