IMPACT Wrestling superstar and new X-Division champion Josh Alexander spoke with Sports Illustrated about his big win at last night’s Rebellion pay per view, where the Walking Weapon bested TJP and Ace Austin to capture his first singles-title with the company. Highlights are below.

Says he’s solidified his spot in the pro-wrestling landscape with this victory

This is me solidifying my spot in the pro wrestling landscape as a singles competitor. I’ve been known for being part of a tag team because of all the success The North had, but I also had 14 years on the independent circuit before I came to Impact. I always knew I had this within me—that when the pressure was on, I’d rise to the occasion.

On the triple threat between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Christopher Daniels, a match that Alexander calls the best of all time:

That’s the greatest three-way match of all time. The monkey flip where I caught TJ, they did that same spot. They did it straight into the rana, but I added a little flair by powering TJ, taking a kick, and then he rana’d me. “When Samoa Joe came to the X Division, that gave me the burning desire to be a pro wrestler. So having that throwback to the Unbreakable match, that was a way to pay respect to this division.

Says he has an immense amount of respect for TJP:

I have an immense amount of respect for TJP, we have a chemistry in the ring I can’t describe, and Ace is a once-in-a-lifetime athletic talent who’s still finding his feet in this business, but he’s already had so much success,” Alexander says. “Having the three of us in there, to play off each other and challenge each other, I think we made magic.

Says he doesn’t believe anything until it actually happens:

I’ve been in wrestling long enough to know that you don’t believe anything until it actually happens. So I’d known for about a week, but the reaction when I won was as genuine as can be. And it was so great to see my two sons, holding up their own toy belts, celebrating at home with my wife.

Says he wants to put the X-Division back on the map: